Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 15,210 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

