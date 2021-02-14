Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 401 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ASML by 189.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $597.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.47. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $601.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

