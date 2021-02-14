Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 55,290 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT opened at $119.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

