Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,991 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 124.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,197.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $194.39 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

