Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Align Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $609.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.71.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

