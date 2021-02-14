Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

