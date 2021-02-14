Ninety One North America Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,555,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

