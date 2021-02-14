Ninety One North America Inc. Has $19.23 Million Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,763 shares during the period. Ternium makes up 1.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.34% of Ternium worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ternium by 42.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216,981 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Ternium by 37.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,896,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 518,324 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $23,213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ternium by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $19,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $33.99.

TX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

