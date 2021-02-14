Ninety One North America Inc. Has $21.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

