Ninety One North America Inc. Has $29.17 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $29,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.