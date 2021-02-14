Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MSCI by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 773.2% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 83,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 74,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,725 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $434.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.45. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

