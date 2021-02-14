Ninety One North America Inc. Has $34.56 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,013 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

