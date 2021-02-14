Ninety One North America Inc. Has $39.34 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 147.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,942 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $39,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

EL stock opened at $290.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $291.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

