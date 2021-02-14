Ninety One North America Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.