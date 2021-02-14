Ninety One North America Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

