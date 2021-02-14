Ninety One North America Inc. Has $44.18 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,206 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for about 2.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.18% of Yum China worth $44,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.59 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.