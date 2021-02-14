Ninety One North America Inc. Has $6.25 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

