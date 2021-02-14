Ninety One North America Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

AZO opened at $1,146.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,209.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,182.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

