Ninety One North America Inc. Has $8.94 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,852 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

