Ninety One North America Inc. Has $9.88 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $292.09 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $293.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.19 and its 200-day moving average is $229.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.