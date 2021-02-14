Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 3.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $62,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,150.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,123.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,922.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,942.73.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

