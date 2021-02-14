Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 206.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

