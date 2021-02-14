Ninety One North America Inc. Invests $13.96 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $159.67 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

