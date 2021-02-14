Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after acquiring an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,515,000 after acquiring an additional 754,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 659,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $135.60 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.66.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

