Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. comprises about 1.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.41% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 363,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASR opened at $170.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average of $135.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

