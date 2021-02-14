Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.27 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.84. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

