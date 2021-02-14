Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

EMN opened at $109.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.