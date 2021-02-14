Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Prudential PLC increased its stake in NetApp by 25,386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of NetApp by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of NetApp by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 493,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

