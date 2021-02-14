Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $129.77 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,688 shares of company stock worth $21,029,106. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

