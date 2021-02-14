Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 2,295 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $328.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.18 and a 200 day moving average of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

