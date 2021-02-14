Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 23,148 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in State Street by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 256,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,686,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 19,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.