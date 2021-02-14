Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $3,672,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,841,777.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

