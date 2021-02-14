Ninety One North America Inc. Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $316.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

