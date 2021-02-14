Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 215,897 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,897 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,235,000 after buying an additional 1,166,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after buying an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Nomad Foods by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 321,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

