Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $598.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $611.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

