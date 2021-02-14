Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 3,032 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Generac by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $46,351,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Generac by 6,984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,783,000 after acquiring an additional 202,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,796,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $326.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $330.30.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.46.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

