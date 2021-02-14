Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of TMO opened at $507.83 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

