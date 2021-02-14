Ninety One North America Inc. Takes Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of QIAGEN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,007 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QIAGEN by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,120,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 650,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 52,449.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after buying an additional 658,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $56.02 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.