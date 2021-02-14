Ninety One North America Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,496 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 2.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $41,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

TME opened at $26.36 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

