Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Lear accounts for about 1.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEA. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $4,371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

