Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises 1.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

