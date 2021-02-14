Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $331.81 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $334.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.