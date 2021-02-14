Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $15,549,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

