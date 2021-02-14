Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average is $234.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

