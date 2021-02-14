Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Invests $11.70 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,657 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,697,000. Walmart comprises 4.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.