Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

BKNG stock opened at $2,150.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,123.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,922.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

