Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 16,902 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 130.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. SYNNEX comprises 0.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $91.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

