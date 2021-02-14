Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,017 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

