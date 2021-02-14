Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.