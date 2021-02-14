Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 16,792 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 781,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 259,943 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,138,000. Wishbone Management LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

